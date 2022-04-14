Metaverse Face (MEFA) Tokenomics
Metaverse Face (MEFA) Information
Decentralized blockchain platform providing Face Nft for Metaverse .A new virtual world is being created. Metaface aims to provide you with virtual world character face NFTs, each with different features. If you want, you can have your own face designed as a character. We aim to establish an upper market with the aim of partnering with many games and virtual reality platforms. One of the biggest problems in the NFT world is to produce new things. You create a character and then just add a background color, a hat, an outfit and change the color to produce clones of the same thing.This is very simple. The Metaverse planet is being built. People will want to use faces.People will want to use different character. While it is difficult to create even a new character, we produce a face, which is the same difficulty as a fingerprint. https://app.metaversefacemaker.com/ platform launched. You can generate, collect and sell NFTs using both the ETH and BSC network.
Metaverse Face (MEFA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Metaverse Face (MEFA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Metaverse Face (MEFA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Metaverse Face (MEFA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MEFA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MEFA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.