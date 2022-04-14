Meupass (MPS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Meupass (MPS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Meupass (MPS) Information Meupass is an innovative platform designed to revolutionize the event and gastronomy sectors by offering technological solutions for seamless event check-ins, restaurant tab openings, and QR code-based ordering, sending requests directly to the kitchen. Additionally, Meupass leverages blockchain technology to reward investors by distributing 10% of annual profits to MPS token holders. Our goal is to enhance efficiency for both users and businesses. Official Website: http://token.meupass.com Whitepaper: https://meupass.gitbook.io/whitepaper/meupass-app-en Buy MPS Now!

Meupass (MPS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Meupass (MPS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 283.20K $ 283.20K $ 283.20K Total Supply: $ 25.00M $ 25.00M $ 25.00M Circulating Supply: $ 20.06M $ 20.06M $ 20.06M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 352.92K $ 352.92K $ 352.92K All-Time High: $ 0.04520831 $ 0.04520831 $ 0.04520831 All-Time Low: $ 0.00850542 $ 0.00850542 $ 0.00850542 Current Price: $ 0.0141167 $ 0.0141167 $ 0.0141167 Learn more about Meupass (MPS) price

Meupass (MPS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Meupass (MPS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MPS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MPS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MPS's tokenomics, explore MPS token's live price!

MPS Price Prediction Want to know where MPS might be heading? Our MPS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MPS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!