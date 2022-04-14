MEW WOOF DAO (MWD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MEW WOOF DAO (MWD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MEW WOOF DAO (MWD) Information MEW WOOF DAO ($MWD) is not just a meme token on the TRC-20 network from the MarsDAO team (MarsDAO is an ecosystem of products focused on promoting Web3 technologies and solutions for the mass market, supported by an active community.); it represents an entire philosophy of survival and triumph in the current bull run. The token was developed using SunPump, a new platform introduced by Tron founder Justin Sun based on the Fairlaunch principle, and it is fully owned by the community. Official Website: https://mewwoofdao.meme Buy MWD Now!

MEW WOOF DAO (MWD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MEW WOOF DAO (MWD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 127.45K $ 127.45K $ 127.45K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 127.45K $ 127.45K $ 127.45K All-Time High: $ 0.00509139 $ 0.00509139 $ 0.00509139 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00012745 $ 0.00012745 $ 0.00012745 Learn more about MEW WOOF DAO (MWD) price

MEW WOOF DAO (MWD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MEW WOOF DAO (MWD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MWD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MWD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MWD's tokenomics, explore MWD token's live price!

MWD Price Prediction Want to know where MWD might be heading? Our MWD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MWD token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!