Mezo USD (MUSD) Information

MUSD is Mezo's native stablecoin, 100% backed by Bitcoin reserves and designed to maintain a 1:1 value with the US dollar.

This is advantageous compared to other DeFi lending platforms due to the competitive collateralization requirements in the market, which are significantly more capital-efficient compared to other major DeFi protocols.

To ensure that the entire stablecoin supply remains fully backed by collateral, if a position falls under the minimum collateral ratio, it will be closed (liquidated). This ensures the health and stability of the MUSD model. For more information: https://mezo.org/docs/users/musd