More About MUSD

MUSD Price Info

MUSD Whitepaper

MUSD Official Website

MUSD Tokenomics

MUSD Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Mezo USD Logo

Mezo USD Price (MUSD)

Unlisted

1 MUSD to USD Live Price:

$1.019
$1.019$1.019
-1.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Mezo USD (MUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-16 10:03:16 (UTC+8)

Mezo USD (MUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.018
$ 1.018$ 1.018
24H Low
$ 1.036
$ 1.036$ 1.036
24H High

$ 1.018
$ 1.018$ 1.018

$ 1.036
$ 1.036$ 1.036

$ 1.036
$ 1.036$ 1.036

$ 1.018
$ 1.018$ 1.018

-0.03%

-1.20%

--

--

Mezo USD (MUSD) real-time price is $1.019. Over the past 24 hours, MUSD traded between a low of $ 1.018 and a high of $ 1.036, showing active market volatility. MUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.036, while its all-time low price is $ 1.018.

In terms of short-term performance, MUSD has changed by -0.03% over the past hour, -1.20% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mezo USD (MUSD) Market Information

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

$ 50.98M
$ 50.98M$ 50.98M

0.00
0.00 0.00

50,000,000.0
50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Mezo USD is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MUSD is 0.00, with a total supply of 50000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 50.98M.

Mezo USD (MUSD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Mezo USD to USD was $ -0.012446261615769.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mezo USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mezo USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mezo USD to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.012446261615769-1.20%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Mezo USD (MUSD)

MUSD is Mezo's native stablecoin, 100% backed by Bitcoin reserves and designed to maintain a 1:1 value with the US dollar. This is advantageous compared to other DeFi lending platforms due to the competitive collateralization requirements in the market, which are significantly more capital-efficient compared to other major DeFi protocols. To ensure that the entire stablecoin supply remains fully backed by collateral, if a position falls under the minimum collateral ratio, it will be closed (liquidated). This ensures the health and stability of the MUSD model. For more information: https://mezo.org/docs/users/musd

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Mezo USD (MUSD) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Mezo USD Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Mezo USD (MUSD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Mezo USD (MUSD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Mezo USD.

Check the Mezo USD price prediction now!

MUSD to Local Currencies

Mezo USD (MUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Mezo USD (MUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mezo USD (MUSD)

How much is Mezo USD (MUSD) worth today?
The live MUSD price in USD is 1.019 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MUSD to USD price?
The current price of MUSD to USD is $ 1.019. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Mezo USD?
The market cap for MUSD is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MUSD?
The circulating supply of MUSD is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MUSD?
MUSD achieved an ATH price of 1.036 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MUSD?
MUSD saw an ATL price of 1.018 USD.
What is the trading volume of MUSD?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MUSD is -- USD.
Will MUSD go higher this year?
MUSD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MUSD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-08-16 10:03:16 (UTC+8)

Mezo USD (MUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-16 04:04:00Currency Policy
Fed Announces Termination of Specific Regulatory Program for Banks' Cryptocurrency Business
08-15 19:17:00Industry Updates
Market pullback affects meme coins, CLIPPY, SPARK, TROLL drop over 30% from monthly highs
08-15 15:35:00Industry Updates
Data: Over the past 30 days, the amount of ETH purchased by Ethereum strategy entities and ETFs is 47 times the network's net issuance
08-15 11:48:00Industry Updates
Crypto market falls across the board, total market cap down 3.9% in 24 hours, US stock indices close nearly flat
08-14 03:10:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization exceeds $4.2 trillion, reaching a new all-time high
08-13 19:56:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rises to $4,700, 24h increase of 9.53%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.