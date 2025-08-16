What is Mezo USD (MUSD)

MUSD is Mezo's native stablecoin, 100% backed by Bitcoin reserves and designed to maintain a 1:1 value with the US dollar. This is advantageous compared to other DeFi lending platforms due to the competitive collateralization requirements in the market, which are significantly more capital-efficient compared to other major DeFi protocols. To ensure that the entire stablecoin supply remains fully backed by collateral, if a position falls under the minimum collateral ratio, it will be closed (liquidated). This ensures the health and stability of the MUSD model. For more information: https://mezo.org/docs/users/musd

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Mezo USD (MUSD) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Mezo USD Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Mezo USD (MUSD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Mezo USD (MUSD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Mezo USD.

Check the Mezo USD price prediction now!

MUSD to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Mezo USD (MUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Mezo USD (MUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mezo USD (MUSD) How much is Mezo USD (MUSD) worth today? The live MUSD price in USD is 1.019 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MUSD to USD price? $ 1.019 . Check out The current price of MUSD to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Mezo USD? The market cap for MUSD is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MUSD? The circulating supply of MUSD is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MUSD? MUSD achieved an ATH price of 1.036 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MUSD? MUSD saw an ATL price of 1.018 USD . What is the trading volume of MUSD? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MUSD is -- USD . Will MUSD go higher this year? MUSD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MUSD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Mezo USD (MUSD) Important Industry Updates