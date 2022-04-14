Midas mHYPER (MHYPER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Midas mHYPER (MHYPER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Midas mHYPER (MHYPER) Information
mHYPER is a tokenised certificate issued by Midas and intended to reference the performance of selected market-neutral, stablecoin-focused strategies deployed across on-chain markets and ecosystems. The strategy is monitored by Hyperithm, a digital asset manager based in Tokyo and Seoul, acting as the appointed Risk Manager. mHYPER is designed to provide on-chain access to diversified DeFi opportunities while maintaining a market-neutral investment profile.
Official Website: https://midas.app/mhyper
Whitepaper: https://docs.midas.app/

Midas mHYPER (MHYPER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 117.34M
Total Supply: $ 114.07M
Circulating Supply: $ 114.07M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 117.34M
All-Time High: $ 1.029
All-Time Low: $ 1.024
Current Price: $ 1.029

Midas mHYPER (MHYPER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Midas mHYPER (MHYPER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of MHYPER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MHYPER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

