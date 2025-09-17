What is Midas mHYPER (MHYPER)

mHYPER is a tokenised certificate issued by Midas and intended to reference the performance of selected market-neutral, stablecoin-focused strategies deployed across on-chain markets and ecosystems. The strategy is monitored by Hyperithm, a digital asset manager based in Tokyo and Seoul, acting as the appointed Risk Manager. mHYPER is designed to provide on-chain access to diversified DeFi opportunities while maintaining a market-neutral investment profile.

Midas mHYPER (MHYPER) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Midas mHYPER (MHYPER) How much is Midas mHYPER (MHYPER) worth today? The live MHYPER price in USD is 1.029 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MHYPER to USD price? $ 1.029 . Check out The current price of MHYPER to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Midas mHYPER? The market cap for MHYPER is $ 117.34M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MHYPER? The circulating supply of MHYPER is 114.07M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MHYPER? MHYPER achieved an ATH price of 1.029 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MHYPER? MHYPER saw an ATL price of 1.024 USD . What is the trading volume of MHYPER? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MHYPER is -- USD . Will MHYPER go higher this year? MHYPER might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MHYPER price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

