Midas XRP (MXRP) Tokenomics

Midas XRP (MXRP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 21.99M
Total Supply: $ 9.48M
Circulating Supply: $ 9.48M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.99M
All-Time High: $ 2.7
All-Time Low: $ 1.83
Current Price: $ 2.32

Midas XRP (MXRP) Information Midas XRP (mXRP) is a token on the XRPL EVM that represents XRP bridged securely through the Axelar network. It allows XRP holders to use their assets in EVM-based applications without losing exposure to the original token. The project functions as a vault, ensuring users can deposit XRP, receive mXRP, and interact with decentralized finance protocols while maintaining liquidity in a tokenized format. Official Website: https://midas.app/

Midas XRP (MXRP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Midas XRP (MXRP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MXRP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MXRP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MXRP's tokenomics, explore MXRP token's live price!

MXRP Price Prediction

