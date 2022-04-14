Midas XRP Price Today

The live Midas XRP (MXRP) price today is $ 1.95, with a 2.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current MXRP to USD conversion rate is $ 1.95 per MXRP.

Midas XRP currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 18,639,519, with a circulating supply of 9.54M MXRP. During the last 24 hours, MXRP traded between $ 1.95 (low) and $ 2.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.7, while the all-time low was $ 1.88.

In short-term performance, MXRP moved -0.14% in the last hour and -17.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Midas XRP (MXRP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.64M$ 18.64M $ 18.64M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.64M$ 18.64M $ 18.64M Circulation Supply 9.54M 9.54M 9.54M Total Supply 9,535,682.257939752 9,535,682.257939752 9,535,682.257939752

The current Market Cap of Midas XRP is $ 18.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MXRP is 9.54M, with a total supply of 9535682.257939752. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.64M.