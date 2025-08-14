Mike Price (MIKE)
Mike (MIKE) is currently trading at 0.0000739 USD with a market cap of $ 73.90K USD. MIKE to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Mike to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mike to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mike to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mike to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+52.84%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mike: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.79%
+52.84%
-42.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mike the cat is the beloved pet of the Totakeke brothers. With its soft and cute demeanor, it has gained a huge following online and become a much - loved "internet - famous cat". It has a chubby body, and its fluffy fur is as soft as a cloud. Its big, watery eyes always carry an innocent and lively look. Paired with its small, pink nose and whiskers that twitch from time to time, it looks extremely cute. It has a gentle and clingy personality, always loving to follow its owners around or curl up on the sofa for a nap. Occasionally, it playfully chases after a feather toy, and every move it makes exudes a sense of healing. As the cat of the cheems totakeke owner, Mike often appears in various short - videos and photos. Whether it's the serious look of tilting its head to listen to music or the cute expression of comfortably closing its eyes when its owner strokes its fur, all these moments are captured by the camera. With its natural cuteness, these contents spread rapidly on social platforms, often getting tens of thousands of likes, and the comment sections are filled with the love and praise of netizens for it. Mike has broken down language barriers with its cuteness and become a "healing - type idol" that transcends national boundaries, allowing countless people to feel the gentle power of cats in their busy lives.
