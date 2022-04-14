MileVerse (MVC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MileVerse (MVC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MileVerse (MVC) Information MileVerse is a mileage exchange/integration payment platform that applies Blockchain technology to build an integrated mileage ecosystem that benefits everyone from corporations and customers to affiliated stores. MileVerse is a compound word of Mileage and Verse, meaning to build a new ecosystem of mileage services. MileVerse is an integrated mileage payment platform that provides a service that customers can use at affiliated stores by exchanging mileage that has not been used and has expired for the company‘s own currency, MVP (MileVerse-Point). Official Website: https://mileverse.com/ Buy MVC Now!

MileVerse (MVC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MileVerse (MVC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.20M $ 11.20M $ 11.20M Total Supply: $ 2.88B $ 2.88B $ 2.88B Circulating Supply: $ 2.69B $ 2.69B $ 2.69B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.98M $ 11.98M $ 11.98M All-Time High: $ 0.563195 $ 0.563195 $ 0.563195 All-Time Low: $ 0.00148106 $ 0.00148106 $ 0.00148106 Current Price: $ 0.00415855 $ 0.00415855 $ 0.00415855 Learn more about MileVerse (MVC) price

MileVerse (MVC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MileVerse (MVC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MVC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MVC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MVC's tokenomics, explore MVC token's live price!

MVC Price Prediction Want to know where MVC might be heading? Our MVC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MVC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!