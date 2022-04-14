MimboGameGroup (MGG) Tokenomics
MimboGameGroup (MGG) Information
MGG(MimboGameGroup) Token Launched in 2025 by a team based in South Korea and the United States, MGG is the native token of the MimboNode Web3 gaming ecosystem. The project aims to build a reward-based gaming platform that integrates blockchain infrastructure with real-time gameplay experiences. In the MGG ecosystem, all tokens are created solely through node operation rewards. There is no team allocation or external reserve supply, and the distribution mechanism is designed to ensure fair and transparent reward issuance based on smart contract logic. The platform supports various game developers and publishers who can integrate blockchain functionality into their games using the MimboNode API and SDK. This enables in-game assets and rewards to be securely issued, stored, and traded via blockchain. MGG’s tokenomics promote sustainability and community participation through utility in staking, governance, and access to exclusive game content. The team is preparing for listings on decentralized exchanges (DEX), and a smart contract audit is underway to ensure platform security. As part of its roadmap, MGG plans to expand into global markets and form strategic partnerships with GameFi platforms, enhancing user engagement and token utility within the gaming space.
MimboGameGroup (MGG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MimboGameGroup (MGG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MimboGameGroup (MGG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MimboGameGroup (MGG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MGG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MGG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MGG's tokenomics, explore MGG token's live price!
MGG Price Prediction
Want to know where MGG might be heading? Our MGG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.