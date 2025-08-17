What is mindshare (MINDSHARE)

Sure people will call me crazy till I make it happen. Then they might call me genius! It’s really simple though if you think about it. Create a community, create AI tools to sell for profit, utilize a world wide community to sell, use profits to buy back coins/ burn, to purchase RWA to generate profit, build homeless complex’s, set up staking contracts/ dexs and create NFT’s. Sure it’s gonna take a village but it’s better than just a hype coin. What if a memecoin turned into a business. This is a community take over

mindshare (MINDSHARE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

MINDSHARE to Local Currencies

mindshare (MINDSHARE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of mindshare (MINDSHARE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MINDSHARE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About mindshare (MINDSHARE) How much is mindshare (MINDSHARE) worth today? The live MINDSHARE price in USD is 0.0013951 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MINDSHARE to USD price? $ 0.0013951 . Check out The current price of MINDSHARE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of mindshare? The market cap for MINDSHARE is $ 1.38M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MINDSHARE? The circulating supply of MINDSHARE is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MINDSHARE? MINDSHARE achieved an ATH price of 0.00151863 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MINDSHARE? MINDSHARE saw an ATL price of 0.00053283 USD . What is the trading volume of MINDSHARE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MINDSHARE is -- USD . Will MINDSHARE go higher this year? MINDSHARE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MINDSHARE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

mindshare (MINDSHARE) Important Industry Updates