mindshare (MINDSHARE) Information Sure people will call me crazy till I make it happen. Then they might call me genius! It's really simple though if you think about it. Create a community, create AI tools to sell for profit, utilize a world wide community to sell, use profits to buy back coins/ burn, to purchase RWA to generate profit, build homeless complex's, set up staking contracts/ dexs and create NFT's. Sure it's gonna take a village but it's better than just a hype coin. What if a memecoin turned into a business. This is a community take over Official Website: https://mindshare.tips/ Whitepaper: https://mindshare.tips/

mindshare (MINDSHARE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for mindshare (MINDSHARE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.42M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.42M All-Time High: $ 0.00160091 All-Time Low: $ 0.00053283 Current Price: $ 0.00141189

mindshare (MINDSHARE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of mindshare (MINDSHARE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MINDSHARE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MINDSHARE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

