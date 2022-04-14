MINKY (MINKY) Information

MINKY is a dog meme coin on Base. We like to believe it has a "high level" of cuteness and like-ability as opposed to other meme tokens. As for now it has no real utility because we are just getting started but in case it really takes off, we would like to do real world utilities like the larger meme coin projects out there such as (the obvious) SHIBA. We love that they do charities and give real utility to the project such as with their own Shibaswap.