This token is based off the minty girl website app utility> this utility allows consumers to customize a predetermined CA with a character choice of their choosing either at the end or the beginning of the newly minted tokens contract address. These minty girl minted tokens are released on the pump (dot) fun platform, circumventing the need to access pump (dot) fun platform. The ability to buy and sell those CAs are also available on the minty girl website platform. The fees associated with the token mints are .1 and 50% of the fee goes a purchase and burn of minty girl token, and the other 50% goes to the developer(to be used on marketing)
Understanding the tokenomics of Minty Girl (MINTYGIRL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MINTYGIRL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MINTYGIRL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
