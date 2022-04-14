MISATO (MISATO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MISATO (MISATO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MISATO (MISATO) Information MISATO is the first art-oriented live-selling AI agent. It can independently design and mint NFTs for sale, create on-chain artworks by analyzing social media content, and resell on-chain creations made by others or other agents. $MISATO is the exclusive token for the AI agent MISATO, serving as the community governance token. And it can be used by users to pay for paid subscription services in Studio. Official Website: https://misato.ai Buy MISATO Now!

MISATO (MISATO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MISATO (MISATO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 263.75K $ 263.75K $ 263.75K Total Supply: $ 998.55M $ 998.55M $ 998.55M Circulating Supply: $ 998.55M $ 998.55M $ 998.55M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 263.75K $ 263.75K $ 263.75K All-Time High: $ 0.01148479 $ 0.01148479 $ 0.01148479 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00026413 $ 0.00026413 $ 0.00026413 Learn more about MISATO (MISATO) price

MISATO (MISATO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MISATO (MISATO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MISATO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MISATO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MISATO's tokenomics, explore MISATO token's live price!

