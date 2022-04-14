MISHA (MISHA) Tokenomics
MISHA (MISHA) Information
Misha (MISHA) - A Community-Driven Project Inspired by 'Vitalik: An Ethereum Story,'
Misha is a newly celebrated dog, adored by the crypto community, and famously associated with Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum. Misha appeared in the end credits of "Vitalik: An Ethereum Story," a globally premiered documentary that brought Misha into the spotlight. This project pays homage to Misha, drawing inspiration from the loyalty, resilience, and community spirit the dog represents.
Misha is the first token of its kind deployed on Ethereum, fully owned and managed with love by its global community. What sets this project apart is its dedication to decentralization and the collective effort of its members to restore and grow the project after it faced initial challenges. Despite difficulties, the community came together to rebuild key assets and infrastructure, showcasing a united front for the success of the token.
The $MISHA token is not only a tribute to the beloved dog but also serves as a symbol of unity and perseverance within the blockchain ecosystem. Entirely community-owned and operated, this project reflects the power of collaboration and shared vision in the decentralized finance space.
MISHA (MISHA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MISHA (MISHA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MISHA (MISHA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MISHA (MISHA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MISHA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MISHA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MISHA's tokenomics, explore MISHA token's live price!
MISHA Price Prediction
Want to know where MISHA might be heading? Our MISHA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.