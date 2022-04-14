Mithrandir Token (MITHR) Tokenomics
Mithrandir Token (MITHR) Information
The MITHR Token is designed to reward you for taking care of the earth's ecosystem and carrying out educational actions on decentralized finance. At the Token Mithrandir project, we are convinced that the best way to provide added value to the crypto ecosystem is to help take care of the environment and take care of life. Therefore, if, for example, you plant a tree, or give educational talks, we reward you with MITHRANDIR Token (MITHR).
The MITHR TOKEN Has real utility! You can exchange it for nights of accommodation in sustainable cabins, buy services and goods, exchange them for Books/eBooks at Imaginante publishing house, trade it on MinSwap, and many more things you can do with MITHR Token.
Mithrandir Token (MITHR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mithrandir Token (MITHR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Mithrandir Token (MITHR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Mithrandir Token (MITHR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MITHR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MITHR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MITHR's tokenomics, explore MITHR token's live price!
MITHR Price Prediction
Want to know where MITHR might be heading? Our MITHR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.