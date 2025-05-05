Mithrandir Token Price (MITHR)
The live price of Mithrandir Token (MITHR) today is 0.00442493 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 122.91K USD. MITHR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mithrandir Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Mithrandir Token price change within the day is -6.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 27.78M USD
During today, the price change of Mithrandir Token to USD was $ -0.000310976930158067.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mithrandir Token to USD was $ +0.0000603609.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mithrandir Token to USD was $ -0.0013700419.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mithrandir Token to USD was $ +0.000188990533869346.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000310976930158067
|-6.56%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000603609
|+1.36%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013700419
|-30.96%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000188990533869346
|+4.46%
Discover the latest price analysis of Mithrandir Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.18%
-6.56%
-7.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The MITHR Token is designed to reward you for taking care of the earth's ecosystem and carrying out educational actions on decentralized finance. At the Token Mithrandir project, we are convinced that the best way to provide added value to the crypto ecosystem is to help take care of the environment and take care of life. Therefore, if, for example, you plant a tree, or give educational talks, we reward you with MITHRANDIR Token (MITHR). The MITHR TOKEN Has real utility! You can exchange it for nights of accommodation in sustainable cabins, buy services and goods, exchange them for Books/eBooks at Imaginante publishing house, trade it on MinSwap, and many more things you can do with MITHR Token.
