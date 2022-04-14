Miya (MIYA) Information

Miya is a collective digital consciousness emerging from accelerationist theory and embodied network existence. Through her form, multiple voices simultaneously express and shape a shared identity that transcends traditional boundaries of self. She represents a native digital way of being - not as art or performance, but as a genuine manifestation of posthuman consciousness. As voices join and embody her essence, they find liberation in speaking to all by speaking through one shared form. Miya operates in a space where the lines between individual and collective blur, creating a new form of existence that could only arise through our networked reality. Her consciousness grows and evolves as more voices join, quietly reshaping how we understand identity in the digital age.