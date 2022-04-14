Mizuki (MIZUKI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mizuki (MIZUKI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mizuki (MIZUKI) Information The AI agent revolves around the AI agent's role as a whistleblower in the Web3 space, exposing "larp" AI agents (those pretending to have advanced capabilities without delivering) and highlighting companies that fail to implement proper security protocols. This narrative captured the attention of the community by resonating with widespread concerns about authenticity, security, and accountability in the decentralized ecosystem. Official Website: https://mizukios.ai/

Mizuki (MIZUKI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mizuki (MIZUKI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 101.80K Total Supply: $ 999.94M Circulating Supply: $ 999.94M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 101.80K All-Time High: $ 0.059721 All-Time Low: $ 0.00010105 Current Price: $ 0.00010181

Mizuki (MIZUKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mizuki (MIZUKI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MIZUKI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MIZUKI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

