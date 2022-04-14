Moaner by Matt Furie (MOANER) Tokenomics

Moaner by Matt Furie (MOANER) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Moaner by Matt Furie (MOANER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Moaner by Matt Furie (MOANER) Information

Matt Furie, creator of Pepe the Frog, is working on a new book called Cortex Vortex, and Moaner is shaping up to be the star. His editor Beuys is foreshadowing the main role of Moaner in the book as it is his main PFP and the symbol of attention on his recent Instagram posts.

Moaner represents the evolution of meme culture and artistic expression in the digital age. This community-driven token celebrates the intersection of art, culture, and decentralized finance, bringing together fans of Matt Furie's iconic art style and the vibrant world of cryptocurrency.

This is 100% community-controlled! No devs pulling the strings No jeets No greed We’re here to PUMP it hard, together!

Official Website:
https://www.moanercto.com/

Market Cap:
$ 384.78K
$ 384.78K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 384.78K
$ 384.78K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00044141
$ 0.00044141
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00016761
$ 0.00016761
Current Price:
$ 0.00041122
$ 0.00041122

Moaner by Matt Furie (MOANER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Moaner by Matt Furie (MOANER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MOANER tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MOANER tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MOANER's tokenomics, explore MOANER token's live price!

