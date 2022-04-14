MOLLY ANALYTICS by Virtuals (MOLLY) Information

Molly Analytics is a platform for project evaluation and portfolio management, designed to empower investors with insights and risk management tools. By leveraging AI agents, data intelligence, and advanced risk assessment technologies, the platform democratizes access to essential data, enabling both novice and experienced investors to make informed decisions.

The platform utilizes a network of agents and worker nodes to aggregate data from diverse sources, including market and pricing data, X (formerly Twitter), Discord, and more. This comprehensive approach provides a holistic view of projects, enriched with sentiment analysis. Molly Analytics benchmarks and analyzes this data against other projects in the ecosystem, offering users actionable insights.

Investors can interact with the platform through Discord and Telegram terminals, allowing them to query data and explore deeper insights seamlessly.