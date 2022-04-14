Mommy Doge (MOMMYDOGE) Information

Mommy Doge was launched with the goal of being a decentralized NFT trading card game meme token. The 1st Edition Mommy Doge NFTs (non-fungible token) are already listed on OpenSea.io. Mommy Doge is a fun meme project on a serious mission to support and bring attention to women rights and gender equality in general. We are also strong supporters of making crypto more accessible and safe for everyone. But Mommy Doge got more to offer: We are building an ecosystem of unique new concepts such as a NFT cards trading game with meme characters (Doge, Baby Doge and of course Mommy Doge - among others), a NFT marketplace for creators, a token launchpad, community voting system and many more features that our community can vote on.