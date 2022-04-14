Mommy Doge (MOMMYDOGE) Tokenomics
Mommy Doge was launched with the goal of being a decentralized NFT trading card game meme token. The 1st Edition Mommy Doge NFTs (non-fungible token) are already listed on OpenSea.io. Mommy Doge is a fun meme project on a serious mission to support and bring attention to women rights and gender equality in general. We are also strong supporters of making crypto more accessible and safe for everyone. But Mommy Doge got more to offer: We are building an ecosystem of unique new concepts such as a NFT cards trading game with meme characters (Doge, Baby Doge and of course Mommy Doge - among others), a NFT marketplace for creators, a token launchpad, community voting system and many more features that our community can vote on.
Understanding the tokenomics of Mommy Doge (MOMMYDOGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOMMYDOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOMMYDOGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.