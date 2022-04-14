MON (MON) Tokenomics
MON Protocol (https://www.monprotocol.ai/) aims to be a developer and leading publisher of blockchain-native IPs and games.
MON Protocol launched with the in-house developed Pixelmon Games: Pixelpals, Warriors of Nova Thera and Hunting Grounds; it has since built a large community of web3-savvy gamers and fans, now over 1 million members strong.
MON Protocol has been endorsed as the Gaming Publisher of Choice of the top gaming chains Immutable, Solana and Aptos.
Its publishing platform is chain agnostic and enables blockchain-native gaming projects to reach larger bases of gamers and fans. To date over 60 blockchain games and IPs have leveraged MON’s reach and publishing capabilities to some degree.
MON is the ERC-20 fungible token that serves as the publisher token for MON Protocol and as the ecosystem token for all Pixelmon games.
Understanding the tokenomics of MON (MON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Want to know where MON might be heading? Our MON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
