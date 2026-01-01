Monkey Currency Price (LEAF)
The live Monkey Currency (LEAF) price today is $ 0, with a 26.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current LEAF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LEAF.
Monkey Currency currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,295.21, with a circulating supply of 998.52M LEAF. During the last 24 hours, LEAF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, LEAF moved +1.92% in the last hour and -68.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Monkey Currency is $ 11.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LEAF is 998.52M, with a total supply of 998520414.3636993. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.30K.
During today, the price change of Monkey Currency to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Monkey Currency to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Monkey Currency to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Monkey Currency to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-26.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-80.60%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Monkey Currency could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
LEAF was created to support Monkey World UK in generating essential donations for their internationally renowned Ape Rescue Centre. Nestled within 65 acres of peaceful Dorset countryside, Monkey World provides lifelong sanctuary to more than 230 rescued and endangered monkeys and apes representing 25 different species. Many of these remarkable animals have been saved from the illegal pet trade, harsh laboratory conditions, or years of exploitation and abuse. At Monkey World, they receive expert veterinary care, species-appropriate environments, and the chance to form healthy social groups, allowing them to recover, thrive, and live with dignity.
What is the current market price of Monkey Currency?
Monkey Currency is valued at ₹0.0010332741939206544000, moving -26.21% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.
How many unique holders does LEAF have?
There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of LEAF. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.
How active is Monkey Currency on its native blockchain?
As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.
What is the total circulating supply of LEAF?
The circulating supply stands at 998520414.3636993, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.
What's the 24-hour volume for Monkey Currency?
Monkey Currency generated ₹-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.
How does LEAF perform relative to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,BagsApp Ecosystem competitors?
Compared to other assets in the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,BagsApp Ecosystem segment, LEAF's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.
