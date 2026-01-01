Monkey Currency Price Today

The live Monkey Currency (LEAF) price today is $ 0, with a 26.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current LEAF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LEAF.

Monkey Currency currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,295.21, with a circulating supply of 998.52M LEAF. During the last 24 hours, LEAF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LEAF moved +1.92% in the last hour and -68.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Monkey Currency (LEAF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.30K$ 11.30K $ 11.30K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.30K$ 11.30K $ 11.30K Circulation Supply 998.52M 998.52M 998.52M Total Supply 998,520,414.3636993 998,520,414.3636993 998,520,414.3636993

