Monko is an original Meme Character built on the Algorand Blockchain. The purpose is to bring attention to the Algorand blockchain through Humor, World Building and Low Cost NFT Discord and X Stickers.
The MONKO Token Documentation is a conceptual paper that elucidates some of the main design principles and ideas for the creation of a digital token to be known as MONKO.
The Token Documentation and the Website are intended for general informational purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus, an offer document, an offer of securities, a solicitation for investment, any offer to sell any product, item, or asset (whether digital or otherwise), or any offer to engage in business with any external individual or entity provided in said documentation.
The information herein may not be exhaustive and does not imply any element of, or solicit in any way, a legally-binding or contractual relationship.
There is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of such information and no representation, warranty or undertaking is or purported to be provided as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Where the Token Documentation or the Website includes information that has been obtained from third party sources, the Company, the Distributor, their respective affiliates and/or the Monko contributors have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information. Further, you acknowledge that the project development roadmap, network functionality are subject to change and that the Token
Documentation or the Website may become outdated as a result; andn either the Company nor the Distributor is under any obligation to update or correct this document in connection therewith.
Understanding the tokenomics of Monko (MONKO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MONKO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MONKO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.