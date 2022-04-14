Moon Rocks (MROCKS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Moon Rocks (MROCKS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Moon Rocks (MROCKS) Information Moonsters is the first ever animated 404 in ALL of crypto, blending ultra HQ animated NFT art with a Solana token and never before seen RWAs. The ecosystem consist of 10,000 animated Hybrid NFTs on the Solana blockchain, conversion pool, token, P2E game, RWA’s such as the Moonsters stage bus & monster truck, Meteora Stake2Earn pool, HQ merch & much more. Moonsters is constantly doing the undone in the Web3 & Web2 space. Official Website: https://moonsters.io Whitepaper: https://moonsters.gitbook.io/litepaper/ Buy MROCKS Now!

Moon Rocks (MROCKS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Moon Rocks (MROCKS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.78M $ 1.78M $ 1.78M Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.78M $ 1.78M $ 1.78M All-Time High: $ 0.00194761 $ 0.00194761 $ 0.00194761 All-Time Low: $ 0.00112148 $ 0.00112148 $ 0.00112148 Current Price: $ 0.00177515 $ 0.00177515 $ 0.00177515 Learn more about Moon Rocks (MROCKS) price

Moon Rocks (MROCKS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Moon Rocks (MROCKS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MROCKS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MROCKS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MROCKS's tokenomics, explore MROCKS token's live price!

