$MOONA – From Da Vinci to Blockchain
They said the Renaissance ended centuries ago. They were wrong.
$MOONA isn’t just a meme coin — it’s a legendary resurrection of a story buried in the dusty notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci himself. Hidden between sketches of flying machines and anatomical studies, scholars uncovered a peculiar doodle: a cow standing proudly on the moon, glowing with divine lunar energy. Some claim it was a joke, others say it was a vision. But what if it was the first ever tokenomics model?
Fast forward 500 years, and the prophecy has awakened on Solana. The Lunar Cow, Da Vinci’s mythical muse, now lives as $MOONA — a coin blending Renaissance genius, cosmic humor, and meme magic. This is not just another token. It’s art, it’s satire, it’s history rewritten on-chain.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Moona Lisa (MOONA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Moona Lisa (MOONA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Moona Lisa (MOONA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOONA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOONA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
