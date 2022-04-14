Moonsama (SAMA) Tokenomics
Exosama Network is the inevitable next chapter for the ever-growing Moonsama Multiverse Community. It is a versatile metaverse-focused blockchain built to accommodate NFT projects from many fields of life, such as gaming, music, artwork, and fashion. The Network features high-performance EVM capability, and can be bridged to multiple metaverses and ecosystems.
Exosama Network is the first enterprise-grade blockchain with a simple but fair NFT-based governance model and a gas token that originates from players' in-game efforts. It is structured to host and accommodate the entire Moonsama metaverse and game economy. SAMA, the gas and utility coin of Exosama Network, may be minted through the migration of Raresama (Poop) tokens, earlier distributed to players in the Moonsama Multiverse proportional to their in-game activity and achievements.
Understanding the tokenomics of Moonsama (SAMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SAMA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SAMA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
