What Is Morti?
Morti is a community-focused meme token with a narrative designed to symbolize the end of bear markets and the resurgence of bullish sentiment within the cryptocurrency industry. The project, with its mascot "Morti the Bear Killer," What Is the Purpose of Morti?
The project’s primary goals include:
- Community Building: Morti focuses on cultivating a vibrant and engaged community of believers who share the vision of market resurgence and the return of positive trends.
- Narrative-Driven Growth: Through its compelling story and character, Morti encourages active community participation, promoting the creation of memes, content, and discussions that support the project’s growth.
Its a meme token with no advertised utility
Morti (MORTI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Morti (MORTI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MORTI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MORTI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
