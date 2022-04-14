Mr Puggles (PUGGLES) Tokenomics
Mr. Puggles isn’t just another cool dog on Base — he’s a symbol of the perfect blend between tradition and the evolving future of digital culture. With his timeless sense of style and a playful wink that says, “Let’s do this,” Mr. Puggles represents both trust and forward-thinking innovation in the crypto space.
More than just a mascot, he’s a character that brings people together. He connects the old-school charm of loyalty and confidence with the new wave of decentralized tech, memes, and community-driven energy.
Whether you’re just beginning your crypto journey or you’re a seasoned holder with years in the game, Mr. Puggles welcomes you into a growing community on Base — one that’s not only passionate but is actively redefining what it means to be bullish in this new digital frontier.
Mr. Puggles isn’t just leading a project. He’s leading a movement.
Understanding the tokenomics of Mr Puggles (PUGGLES) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PUGGLES tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PUGGLES tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.