Mrs Miggles (MRSMIGGLES) Information

Mrs Miggles is a Memecoin based on the Mr Miggles Memecoin. The lore is that Mrs Miggles is his loving wife. Both of these coins were created with the launchpad ape.store and both shall fly to the same marketcap to be reunited with each other. After only one day Mrs Miggles has already reached an ATH of 620k USD, showing the interest of the market in this token. We will strive to transform the memespace on basechain into a more cat-centric version of what it is right now, with Mr and Mrs Miggles at the top.