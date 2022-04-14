Mu Coin (MU) Information

Mu Coin is the entry point into the Mu Ecosystem. It is a speculative token by nature. It serves to main functions in the Mu Ecosystem. 1. For price speculation for those wishing to speculate on token prices. 2. The entry point into the rest of the Mu Ecosystem.

Our main utility token, Mu Gold, for example can only be purchased with Mu Coin. Anyone wishing to aquire Mu Gold for it's payment utility must first purchase Mu Coin as the only liquidty pool for Mu Gold is with Mu Coin.

Anyone wishing to participate in the Mu Ecosytem must first aquire Mu Coin.