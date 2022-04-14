MUTE SWAP by Virtuals (MUTE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MUTE SWAP by Virtuals (MUTE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MUTE SWAP by Virtuals (MUTE) Information Official Website: https://www.muteswap.com/ Buy MUTE Now!

MUTE SWAP by Virtuals (MUTE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MUTE SWAP by Virtuals (MUTE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.75M $ 1.75M $ 1.75M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 400.00M $ 400.00M $ 400.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.38M $ 4.38M $ 4.38M All-Time High: $ 0.00623595 $ 0.00623595 $ 0.00623595 All-Time Low: $ 0.00423672 $ 0.00423672 $ 0.00423672 Current Price: $ 0.00444044 $ 0.00444044 $ 0.00444044 Learn more about MUTE SWAP by Virtuals (MUTE) price

MUTE SWAP by Virtuals (MUTE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MUTE SWAP by Virtuals (MUTE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MUTE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MUTE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MUTE's tokenomics, explore MUTE token's live price!

MUTE Price Prediction Want to know where MUTE might be heading? Our MUTE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MUTE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!