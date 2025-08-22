MUTE SWAP by Virtuals (MUTE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00427559 24H High $ 0.00623595 All Time High $ 0.00623595 Lowest Price $ 0.00427559 Price Change (1H) +0.75% Price Change (1D) -16.79% Price Change (7D) --

MUTE SWAP by Virtuals (MUTE) real-time price is $0.00486166. Over the past 24 hours, MUTE traded between a low of $ 0.00427559 and a high of $ 0.00623595, showing active market volatility. MUTE's all-time high price is $ 0.00623595, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00427559.

In terms of short-term performance, MUTE has changed by +0.75% over the past hour, -16.79% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MUTE SWAP by Virtuals (MUTE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.94M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.85M Circulation Supply 400.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MUTE SWAP by Virtuals is $ 1.94M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MUTE is 400.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.85M.