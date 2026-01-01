N3on Price (N3ON)
The live N3on (N3ON) price today is $ 0.00145747, with a 1.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current N3ON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00145747 per N3ON.
N3on currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,458,500, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M N3ON. During the last 24 hours, N3ON traded between $ 0.00142461 (low) and $ 0.00155589 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03543549, while the all-time low was $ 0.0014203.
In short-term performance, N3ON moved -3.90% in the last hour and -1.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of N3on is $ 1.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of N3ON is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999549.972947. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.46M.
-3.90%
+1.29%
-1.34%
-1.34%
During today, the price change of N3on to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of N3on to USD was $ -0.0002282017.
In the past 60 days, the price change of N3on to USD was $ -0.0013806538.
In the past 90 days, the price change of N3on to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.29%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002282017
|-15.65%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013806538
|-94.72%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of N3on could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Step into N3on’s world — where raw energy meets chaos, culture, and unfiltered entertainment. This isn’t just another coin; it’s your ticket into the life of one of the internet’s most talked-about creators. Buy and hold $N3ON on Thrust to unlock exclusive access, surprise drops, and real community rewards. From viral moments to behind-the-scenes chaos, holders get the front-row seat to everything fueling the movement.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the live trading price of N3on today?
The current trading price of N3on stands at ₹0.131624895925228895000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for N3ON?
N3ON recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for N3on?
In the last 24 hours, N3on has seen a price movement of 1.29%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has N3on traded in today?
Within the past day, N3on fluctuated between ₹0.128657291734334385000 and ₹0.140513258812259865000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.