N3on Price Today

The live N3on (N3ON) price today is $ 0.00145747, with a 1.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current N3ON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00145747 per N3ON.

N3on currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,458,500, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M N3ON. During the last 24 hours, N3ON traded between $ 0.00142461 (low) and $ 0.00155589 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03543549, while the all-time low was $ 0.0014203.

In short-term performance, N3ON moved -3.90% in the last hour and -1.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

N3on (N3ON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.46M$ 1.46M $ 1.46M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.46M$ 1.46M $ 1.46M Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,549.972947 999,999,549.972947 999,999,549.972947

The current Market Cap of N3on is $ 1.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of N3ON is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999549.972947. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.46M.