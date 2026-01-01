ExchangeDEX+
The live N3on price today is 0.00145747 USD.N3ON market cap is 1,458,500 USD. Track real-time N3ON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About N3ON

N3ON Price Info

What is N3ON

N3ON Official Website

N3ON Tokenomics

N3ON Price Forecast

N3on Price (N3ON)

1 N3ON to USD Live Price:

$0.00145747
$0.00145747
-5.40%1D
N3on (N3ON) Live Price Chart
N3on Price Today

The live N3on (N3ON) price today is $ 0.00145747, with a 1.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current N3ON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00145747 per N3ON.

N3on currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,458,500, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M N3ON. During the last 24 hours, N3ON traded between $ 0.00142461 (low) and $ 0.00155589 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03543549, while the all-time low was $ 0.0014203.

In short-term performance, N3ON moved -3.90% in the last hour and -1.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

N3on (N3ON) Market Information

The current Market Cap of N3on is $ 1.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of N3ON is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999549.972947. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.46M.

N3on Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

-3.90%

+1.29%

-1.34%

-1.34%

N3on (N3ON) Price History USD

During today, the price change of N3on to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of N3on to USD was $ -0.0002282017.
In the past 60 days, the price change of N3on to USD was $ -0.0013806538.
In the past 90 days, the price change of N3on to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+1.29%
30 Days$ -0.0002282017-15.65%
60 Days$ -0.0013806538-94.72%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for N3on

N3on (N3ON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of N3ON in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
N3on (N3ON) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of N3on could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price N3on will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for N3ON price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking N3on Price Prediction.

What is N3on (N3ON)

Step into N3on’s world — where raw energy meets chaos, culture, and unfiltered entertainment. This isn’t just another coin; it’s your ticket into the life of one of the internet’s most talked-about creators. Buy and hold $N3ON on Thrust to unlock exclusive access, surprise drops, and real community rewards. From viral moments to behind-the-scenes chaos, holders get the front-row seat to everything fueling the movement.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

N3on (N3ON) Resource

Official Website

About N3on

What is the live trading price of N3on today?

The current trading price of N3on stands at ₹0.131624895925228895000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for N3ON?

N3ON recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for N3on?

In the last 24 hours, N3on has seen a price movement of 1.29%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has N3on traded in today?

Within the past day, N3on fluctuated between ₹0.128657291734334385000 and ₹0.140513258812259865000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About N3on

N3on (N3ON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

