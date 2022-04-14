Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nakama Coin (NAKAMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) Information Nakama Coin is a community-driven cryptocurrency built on Binance Smart Chain that bridges anime culture with decentralized finance. The project embodies the Japanese concept of "nakama" (仲間), representing deep friendship and bonds formed through shared experiences. Nakama Coin features innovative tokenomics with up to 90% of transaction taxes redistributed to holders as rewards, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem that incentivizes long-term holding. The token serves as the foundation for an expanding anime-focused ecosystem, including planned NFT marketplaces, gaming integrations, and merchandise platforms where holders can use NAKAMA for exclusive anime-related products and services. Official Website: https://nakama-coin.com Whitepaper: https://github.com/Nakama-Coin/nakama-coin/blob/main/whitepaper.md

Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nakama Coin (NAKAMA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 453.46K Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 6.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 755.76K All-Time High: $ 0.00007657 All-Time Low: $ 0.0000719 Current Price: $ 0

Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NAKAMA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NAKAMA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NAKAMA's tokenomics, explore NAKAMA token's live price!

