What is Nakama Coin (NAKAMA)

Nakama Coin is a community-driven cryptocurrency built on Binance Smart Chain that bridges anime culture with decentralized finance. The project embodies the Japanese concept of "nakama" (仲間), representing deep friendship and bonds formed through shared experiences. Nakama Coin features innovative tokenomics with up to 90% of transaction taxes redistributed to holders as rewards, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem that incentivizes long-term holding. The token serves as the foundation for an expanding anime-focused ecosystem, including planned NFT marketplaces, gaming integrations, and merchandise platforms where holders can use NAKAMA for exclusive anime-related products and services.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Nakama Coin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Nakama Coin.

Check the Nakama Coin price prediction now!

NAKAMA to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NAKAMA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) How much is Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) worth today? The live NAKAMA price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current NAKAMA to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of NAKAMA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Nakama Coin? The market cap for NAKAMA is $ 454.13K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of NAKAMA? The circulating supply of NAKAMA is 6.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NAKAMA? NAKAMA achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NAKAMA? NAKAMA saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of NAKAMA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NAKAMA is -- USD . Will NAKAMA go higher this year? NAKAMA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NAKAMA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Nakama Coin (NAKAMA) Important Industry Updates