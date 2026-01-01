What is today's price of Nakamigo (MEEGSTR)?

The live price is ₹0.055651464606171140000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 15.16%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of MEEGSTR are in circulation?

The circulating supply of MEEGSTR is 968380670.8001041, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Nakamigo?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of MEEGSTR across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Nakamigo today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹53862577.2273039850000, positioning Nakamigo at rank #4470 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is MEEGSTR being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Nakamigo?

The recent price movement of 15.16% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,NFTFi,NFTStrategy Ecosystem,NFT Strategy Flywheel, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.