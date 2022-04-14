NANI (⌘) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NANI (⌘), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NANI (⌘) Information NANI provides smart contract wallets and open models to simplify and automate your crypto. You can text transactions, get updated onchain analysis, as well as create your own strategies to deploy entirely via chat. NANI also provides open source APIs and paymaster services to help abstract gas and sponsorship from contract interactions. NANI OS combines all these components into user-friendly dapps. Official Website: https://nani.ooo/ Whitepaper: https://nani.ooo/whitepaper

NANI (⌘) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NANI (⌘), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 831.28K Total Supply: $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 666.67M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.25M All-Time High: $ 0.103505 All-Time Low: $ 0.00105545 Current Price: $ 0.00124692

NANI (⌘) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NANI (⌘) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ⌘ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ⌘ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

⌘ Price Prediction Want to know where ⌘ might be heading? Our ⌘ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

