NANI (⌘) Tokenomics
NANI (⌘) Information
NANI provides smart contract wallets and open models to simplify and automate your crypto. You can text transactions, get updated onchain analysis, as well as create your own strategies to deploy entirely via chat. NANI also provides open source APIs and paymaster services to help abstract gas and sponsorship from contract interactions. NANI OS combines all these components into user-friendly dapps.
NANI (⌘) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for NANI (⌘), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
NANI (⌘) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of NANI (⌘) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ⌘ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ⌘ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ⌘'s tokenomics, explore ⌘ token's live price!
⌘ Price Prediction
Want to know where ⌘ might be heading? Our ⌘ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.