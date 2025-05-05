Nano Price (XNO)
The live price of Nano (XNO) today is 0.906603 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 120.81M USD. XNO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nano Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Nano price change within the day is -1.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 133.25M USD
During today, the price change of Nano to USD was $ -0.0178766903379711.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nano to USD was $ +0.0897602245.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nano to USD was $ -0.2471203951.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nano to USD was $ -0.027952612529726.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0178766903379711
|-1.93%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0897602245
|+9.90%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2471203951
|-27.25%
|90 Days
|$ -0.027952612529726
|-2.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of Nano: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
-1.93%
-4.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nano, a low-latency cryptocurrency built on an innovative block-lattice data structure offering unlimited scalability and no transaction fees. Nano by design is a simple protocol with the sole purpose of being a high-performance cryptocurrency. The Nano protocol can run on low-power hardware, allowing it to be a practical, decentralized cryptocurrency for everyday use. It uses an ORV (Open Representative Voting) consensus algorithm, which is similar to PoS (Proof of Stake) but without inflationary rewards not locking of the native coin XNO. The original Nano (RailBlocks) paper and first beta implementation were published in December, 2014, making it one of the first Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) based cryptocurrencies [6]. Soon after, other DAG cryptocurrencies began to develop, most notably DagCoin/Byteball and IOTA. These DAG-based cryptocurrencies broke the blockchain mold, improving system performance and security. Byteball achieves consensus by relying on a “main-chain” comprised of honest, reputable and user-trusted “witnesses”, while IOTA achieves consensus via the cumulative PoW of stacked transactions. Nano achieves consensus via a balance-weighted vote on conflicting transactions. This consensus system provides quicker, more deterministic transactions while still maintaining a strong, decentralized system. Nano continues this development and has positioned itself as one of the highest performing cryptocurrencies. Nano is a trustless, feeless, low-latency cryptocurrency that utilizes a novel blocklattice structure and delegated Proof of Stake voting. The network requires minimal resources, no high-power mining hardware, and can process high transaction throughput. All of this is achieved by having individual blockchains for each account, eliminating access issues and inefficiencies of a global data-structure. We identified possible attack vectors on the system and presented arguments on how Nano is resistant to these forms of attacks. Check out CoinBureau for the complete review of Nano.
