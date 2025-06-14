Nash Smart Finance Price (NASF)
The live price of Nash Smart Finance (NASF) today is 0.00725966 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 72.60K USD. NASF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nash Smart Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Nash Smart Finance price change within the day is -3.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NASF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NASF price information.
During today, the price change of Nash Smart Finance to USD was $ -0.000253324068806275.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nash Smart Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nash Smart Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nash Smart Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000253324068806275
|-3.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nash Smart Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.42%
-3.37%
+13.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nash Smart Finance is a DeFi ecosystem designed to transform crypto participation into a gamified, sustainable, and community-driven experience. It combines practical tools with real token utility, making decentralized finance more engaging and accessible. With features like multi-token farming, staking, and a self-managed treasury system, NSF empowers users to take active roles in their financial decisions while exploring innovative game-based incentives.
Understanding the tokenomics of Nash Smart Finance (NASF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NASF token's extensive tokenomics now!
