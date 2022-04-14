Navigate (NVG8) Tokenomics
Navigate is a data marketplace designed for AI agents, offering both digital and physical data infrastructure to facilitate the development and training of artificial intelligence applications. The platform enables users to contribute data in two primary ways: passively, through an automated browser extension, or actively, via structured annotation tasks in a gamified environment. By leveraging blockchain technology, Navigate ensures transparent data transactions while rewarding contributors for their participation. Built on the BASE layer-2 protocol, the marketplace provides scalable and efficient operations. The NVG8 token is used within the ecosystem to facilitate transactions, incentivize contributions, and enable staking programs. Additionally, Navigate is expanding its services by integrating decentralized infrastructure, further enhancing its capacity for data acquisition, storage, and security.
Understanding the tokenomics of Navigate (NVG8) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NVG8 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NVG8 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
