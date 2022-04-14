Nemesis Price Today

The live Nemesis (NEMESIS) price today is $ 0.00249332, with a 21.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEMESIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00249332 per NEMESIS.

Nemesis currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,468,188, with a circulating supply of 999.29M NEMESIS. During the last 24 hours, NEMESIS traded between $ 0.00166831 (low) and $ 0.00253353 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00761627, while the all-time low was $ 0.00101285.

In short-term performance, NEMESIS moved +6.96% in the last hour and -4.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Nemesis (NEMESIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.47M$ 2.47M $ 2.47M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.47M$ 2.47M $ 2.47M Circulation Supply 999.29M 999.29M 999.29M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

