Nest Mineral Vault Price (NMNRL)
The live Nest Mineral Vault (NMNRL) price today is $ 1.021, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current NMNRL to USD conversion rate is $ 1.021 per NMNRL.
Nest Mineral Vault currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,664,828, with a circulating supply of 1.63M NMNRL. During the last 24 hours, NMNRL traded between $ 1.019 (low) and $ 1.021 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.021, while the all-time low was $ 1.013.
In short-term performance, NMNRL moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Nest Mineral Vault is $ 1.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NMNRL is 1.63M, with a total supply of 1630708.4. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.66M.
During today, the price change of Nest Mineral Vault to USD was $ +0.001564.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nest Mineral Vault to USD was $ +0.0084367272.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nest Mineral Vault to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nest Mineral Vault to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.001564
|+0.15%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0084367272
|+0.83%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Nest Mineral Vault could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Nest’s mission is to build a global, permissionless on-chain economy where anyone can earn from real-world yields. As the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem, Nest provides a fully permissionless way for users to stake stablecoins and earn institutional-grade APYs from tokenized real-world assets. The protocol connects regulated asset originators and custodians with DeFi infrastructure, bringing transparent and accessible real-world yield to every on-chain user.
What is the current price of Nest Mineral Vault?
Trading at ₹92.2070565703985000, Nest Mineral Vault has shown a price movement of 0.15% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact NMNRL's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 1630708.4 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Nest Mineral Vault?
Its market capitalization is ₹150351507.9098759980000, ranking #3238 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
NMNRL recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₹92.0264354997415000 and ₹92.2070565703985000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Nest Mineral Vault fit within the Tokenized Assets,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Plume Network Ecosystem category?
As a Tokenized Assets,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Plume Network Ecosystem token, NMNRL competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
