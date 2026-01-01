Nest Mineral Vault Price Today

The live Nest Mineral Vault (NMNRL) price today is $ 1.021, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current NMNRL to USD conversion rate is $ 1.021 per NMNRL.

Nest Mineral Vault currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,664,828, with a circulating supply of 1.63M NMNRL. During the last 24 hours, NMNRL traded between $ 1.019 (low) and $ 1.021 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.021, while the all-time low was $ 1.013.

In short-term performance, NMNRL moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Nest Mineral Vault (NMNRL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.66M$ 1.66M $ 1.66M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.66M$ 1.66M $ 1.66M Circulation Supply 1.63M 1.63M 1.63M Total Supply 1,630,708.4 1,630,708.4 1,630,708.4

