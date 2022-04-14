Discover key insights into New Born Rhino (LAKKHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

New Born Rhino (LAKKHI) Information

Named after the newborn baby one-horned rhino of Assam Zoo, Lakkhi, a unique digital asset created to celebrate the birth of Assam State Zoo’s rare one-horned rhino calf, named Lakkhi. Lakkhi is a symbol of hope for the conservation of the endangered one-horned rhino. This token represents a commitment to preserving wildlife and supporting conservation efforts. The $LAKKHI token launched on the Solana blockchain.

Donation System Collaboration: During a pivotal meeting at Assam Zoo, plans were finalized to establish a donation platform, enabling global supporters to contribute directly to rhino conservation initiatives.

Livestream POC: Proof of concept for livestreaming with integrated onramp donations, allowing contributions to the zoo for Lakkhi's conservation.