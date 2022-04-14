Discover key insights into New Doge (GNOCCHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

New Doge (GNOCCHI) Information

GNOCCHI is a memecoin based on a viral picture that was originally posted to the r/shiba subreddit.

Gnocchi quickly became very popular because of the pose she took for her photo, which is strongly reminiscent of the original Doge meme.

The Gnocchi project emerged as a community-driven initiative, aiming to leverage the viral popularity of the Shiba Inu’s image to create a token that embodies the playful and lighthearted spirit of memecoins.