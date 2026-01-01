NFGX Token Price (NFGX)
The live NFGX Token (NFGX) price today is $ 0, with a 3.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current NFGX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NFGX.
NFGX Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 19,895.67, with a circulating supply of 69.00B NFGX. During the last 24 hours, NFGX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, NFGX moved +0.22% in the last hour and -27.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of NFGX Token is $ 19.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NFGX is 69.00B, with a total supply of 68998644439.52556. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.90K.
During today, the price change of NFGX Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NFGX Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NFGX Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NFGX Token to USD was $ 0.
What is the $NFGX Project About? $NFGX is a purpose-driven meme coin on the Solana blockchain that combines the excitement of cryptocurrency investing with real-world philanthropy and potential tax advantages. More than just a speculative token, $NFGX enables holders to grow their wealth while directly supporting Nonprofit For Good (NFG), a nonprofit organization dedicated to delivering sustainable solutions worldwide.
Core Mission Through community-funded initiatives, $NFGX powers Nonprofit For Good’s global projects, including:
Installing solar energy systems Providing clean water wells and sustainable infrastructure Funding school feeding programs and education access Supporting disaster relief and reforestation efforts Deploying cutting-edge technology to underserved communities Every initiative is fully transparent—holders receive photos, videos, and detailed impact reports showing exactly how their investment creates lasting change.
Why Invest in $NFGX? For Investors Enjoy the growth potential of a high-upside meme coin (fair launch, zero taxes, burned liquidity, renounced contract) while knowing part of the ecosystem directly funds verifiable charitable projects.
For Donors Unlock potential tax benefits by donating appreciated $NFGX (or swapping other crypto for $NFGX first). The process is IRS-compliant: donate tokens, receive an official tax receipt for the fair market value, claim the deduction, and avoid capital gains tax on the donated amount—all while NFG sells the tokens privately to protect price stability.
Key Features • Profit + Purpose: Financial returns meet measurable global impact • Tax-Smart Giving: Potential tax-deductible donations without triggering capital gains • Community-Driven: Holders vote via DAO on which projects receive funding • Secure & Fair: 100% circulating supply, no team tokens that can dump, built on fast and low-cost Solana • Growing Ecosystem: Upcoming staking, airdrops, CEX listings, and zero-fee trading on partner platforms
In short, $NFGX is your opportunity to invest with purpose. It’s where massive profit potential meets real impact and smart tax benefits—turning every trade into a step toward a better world.
Ready to join? Visit NFGXToken.com, swap on Raydium or Jupiter, and start making a difference today. As with any investment, please do your own research and consult a tax professional for personalized advice.
Contract address: Check NFGXToken.com or DexScreener for the official Solana CA. Relaunch: December 11, 2025 – Get in early! 🚀🌍
What is the current price of NFGX Token?
NFGX Token is trading at ₹, experiencing a price movement of -3.44% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of NFGX Token is ₹, while the ATL is ₹. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of NFGX today?
The market capitalization sits at ₹1797006.2144651196984000, placing the asset at rank #9993 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is NFGX Token's market participation?
The asset has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with NFGX.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 68998644439.52556 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does NFGX Token fall under?
NFGX Token is part of the Charity,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact NFGX's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables NFGX to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
